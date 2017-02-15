BRIEF-Certive Solutions Inc announces operational results for Jan. 2017 and changes to the board of directors

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 14 Certive Solutions Inc :
* Certive Solutions Inc announces operational results for January 2017 and changes to the board of directors
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs