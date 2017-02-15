版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Certive Solutions Inc announces operational results for Jan. 2017 and changes to the board of directors

Feb 14 Certive Solutions Inc :

* Certive Solutions Inc announces operational results for January 2017 and changes to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
