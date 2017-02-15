版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 08:52 BJT

BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of Ibalizumab

Feb 14 Theratechnologies Inc :

* Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab

* Theratechnologies - patients enrolled in phase III trial experienced significant decrease in viral load after receiving single loading dose of Ibalizumab 2,000 mg

* Says no notable trends in laboratory abnormalities were observed.

* Says safety results in this phase III trial are consistent with ones previously observed in phase IIB trial. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
