BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of Ibalizumab

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 14 Theratechnologies Inc :
* Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies - patients enrolled in phase III trial experienced significant decrease in viral load after receiving single loading dose of Ibalizumab 2,000 mg
* Says no notable trends in laboratory abnormalities were observed.
* Says safety results in this phase III trial are consistent with ones previously observed in phase IIB trial.
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs