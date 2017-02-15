BRIEF-Leagold Mining Corp anticipated that offering price to be between C$2.75 and C$3.25 per subscription receipt

BRIEF-American Airlines names Nathan Gatten senior vice president
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Leagold Mining Corp :
* Leagold Mining files amended and restated preliminary prospectus with indicative pricing range and expanded offering syndicate
* Amendments include indicative offering pricing range, plan to consolidate Leagold's common shares on 1 new for 5 old basis
* Leagold Mining Corp - anticipated that offering price to be between C$2.75 and C$3.25 per subscription receipt, assuming completion of consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Towne Bank says declared its second-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.14 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Materials announces intention to offer $300 million of senior notes