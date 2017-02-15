版本:
中国
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Leagold Mining Corp anticipated that offering price to be between C$2.75 and C$3.25 per subscription receipt

Feb 14 Leagold Mining Corp :

* Leagold Mining files amended and restated preliminary prospectus with indicative pricing range and expanded offering syndicate

* Amendments include indicative offering pricing range, plan to consolidate Leagold's common shares on 1 new for 5 old basis

* Leagold Mining Corp - anticipated that offering price to be between C$2.75 and C$3.25 per subscription receipt, assuming completion of consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
