BRIEF-Hyduke Energy says James Hill appointed interim chief financial officer

Feb 15 Hyduke Energy Services Inc

* James M. Hill appointed interim chief financial officer

* Dayna Decker will remain with Hyduke as controller and chief financial officer of Hyduke's operating subsidiaries

