BRIEF-Hyduke Energy says James Hill appointed interim chief financial officer

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Hyduke Energy Services Inc
* James M. Hill appointed interim chief financial officer
* Dayna Decker will remain with Hyduke as controller and chief financial officer of Hyduke's operating subsidiaries
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million