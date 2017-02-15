BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management qtrly loss per share $0.008

Feb 15 Logiq Asset Management Inc

* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results

* For Q1, Logiq revenues were $6.8 million, an increase of 74% from prior quarter revenues of $3.9 million

* Says assets under management increased from $877 million at september 30, 2016 to $2.8 billion at december 31, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.008

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: