BRIEF-Wix Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Wix.Com Ltd
* Wix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $84.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $81.7 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $89 million - $90 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $409 million- $411 million
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million