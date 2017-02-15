版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Wix Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

Feb 15 Wix.Com Ltd

* Wix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $84.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $81.7 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $89 million - $90 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $409 million- $411 million

