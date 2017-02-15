版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Arak Resources proposes private placement of up to 4.64 mln units

Feb 15 Arak Resources Ltd

* Arak Resources Ltd. - Proposed financing

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 4.64 million units at a price of $0.14 per unit

