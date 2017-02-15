版本:
中国
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team

Feb 15 Quantel SA :

* Quantel reorganizes its leadership team

* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
