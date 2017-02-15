BRIEF-Cedar fair says on track to achieve long-term adjusted EBITDA target

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Cedar Fair Lp
* Cedar fair reports record results for 2016 on strong attendance and guest spending growth
* On track to achieve our long-term adjusted EBITDA target of $500 million by end of 2017
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million