2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Cedar fair says on track to achieve long-term adjusted EBITDA target

Feb 15 Cedar Fair Lp

* Cedar fair reports record results for 2016 on strong attendance and guest spending growth

* On track to achieve our long-term adjusted EBITDA target of $500 million by end of 2017

