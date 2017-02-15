BRIEF-Photronics Q1 earnings per share $0.03

Feb 15 Photronics Inc :

* Photronics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $105 million to $115 million

* Q1 sales $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $116.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Photronics inc - "looking ahead to q2, we anticipate improved mainstream ic sales, mixed results in high-end IC, and flat FPD revenues"

* Photronics- "ground breaking scheduled to take place for china IC facility by end of February"

* Photronics inc - plan to break ground on new, "state-of--art" IC photomask facility in china by end of February

* Photronics- "expect to receive new fpd tools soon, installation to begin in Q3" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: