BRIEF-Manitowoc Foodservice Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

Feb 15 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc :

* Manitowoc Foodservice reports solid fourth quarter operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 sales $378.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $369.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017 anticipating that conditions in large QSR and fast casual accounts will remain soft

* Sees fy17 adjusted operating EBITDA margin: between 18.5 and 20 percent

* Manitowoc Foodservice inc-sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps between $0.65 and $0.75 per share

* Sees fy17 capital expenditures: between $23 and $28 million

* Manitowoc Foodservice inc-sees 2017 debt reduction between $100 and $120 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: