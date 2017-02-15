版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Cineplex reports Q4 earnings per share $ 0.37

Feb 15 Cineplex Inc -

* Cineplex Inc reports fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $ 0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
