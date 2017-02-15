BRIEF-Cineplex reports Q4 earnings per share $ 0.37

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Cineplex Inc -
* Cineplex Inc reports fourth quarter and annual results
* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million
* Quarterly earnings per share $ 0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct