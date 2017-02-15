BRIEF-Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Northern Empire Resources Corp -
* Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals
* Entered into LOI with Sterling Gold Mining Corp, unit of Imperial Metals Corp to acquire 100% interest in Sterling property
* Purchase price for assets will consist of us$10 million cash
* Purchase price for assets will also consist of 5 million shares of Northern Empire
* In relation to proposed transaction, company will be arranging a bridge financing of convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: