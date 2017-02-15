BRIEF-ALLETE reports 2016 earnings of $3.14 per share

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 ALLETE Inc
* Reports 2016 earnings of $3.14 per share
* Qtrly operating revenue $341.5 million versus $380.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.89
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct