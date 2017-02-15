版本:
BRIEF-ALLETE reports 2016 earnings of $3.14 per share

Feb 15 ALLETE Inc

* Reports 2016 earnings of $3.14 per share

* Qtrly operating revenue $341.5 million versus $380.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.89

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
