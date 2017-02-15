BRIEF-FXCM reports monthly metrics

Feb 15 FXCM Inc -

* FXCM reports monthly metrics

* Customer trading volume of $253 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016

* Says average customer trading volume per day of $12.0 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016

* An average of 488,917 client trades per day in January 2017, 15% higher than December 2016 and 18% lower than January 2016

* Says retail tradeable accounts of 106,206 as of January 31, 2017, an increase of 624, or 0.6% from December 31, 2016

* Retail active accounts of 132,008 as of January 31, 2017, a decrease of 448, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2016