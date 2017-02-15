BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide posts Q4 EPS of $1.53

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Wyndham Worldwide Corp
* Wyndham Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35
* Q4 earnings per share $1.53
* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $5.90 to $6.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.8 billion to $5.95 billion
* Qtrly in constant currency, total systemwide same store revpar increased 2.7 pct compared with Q4 of 2015
* Authorized an increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.58 from $0.50 per share
* Q4 domestic same store revpar increased 2.9 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.25, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct