BRIEF-Ardelyx says successful trial of hyperphosphatemia treatment

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Ardelyx Inc
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease
* Tenapanor was well-tolerated in trial
* Ardelyx-Trial results support plans to initiate 2nd phase 3 study of tenapanor for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in esrd patients on dialysis in mid-2017.
* Trial of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease who are on dialysis met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: