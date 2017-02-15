BRIEF-NOW Q4 loss per share $0.66

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Now Inc
* NOW announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.29 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.66
* Q4 revenue $538 million versus I/B/E/S view $539.8 million
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct