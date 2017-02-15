版本:
BRIEF-NOW Q4 loss per share $0.66

Feb 15 Now Inc

* NOW announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.66

* Q4 revenue $538 million versus I/B/E/S view $539.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
