2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Crown posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.19

Feb 15 Crown Crafts Inc

* Crown crafts reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 sales $17.3 million versus $20.7 million

* Remains confident in long-term profitability and financial strength of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
