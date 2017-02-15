BRIEF-Crown posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.19

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Crown Crafts Inc
* Crown crafts reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 sales $17.3 million versus $20.7 million
* Remains confident in long-term profitability and financial strength of company
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct