BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold announces C$1.5 mln private placement

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Rio Novo Gold Inc
* Rio Novo Gold announces C$1.5 million non-brokered private placement
* Completed non brokered private placement of 12.27 million ordinary shares of co. to Adair Investments at an issue price of C$0.12 per share
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct