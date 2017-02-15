版本:
BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold announces C$1.5 mln private placement

Feb 15 Rio Novo Gold Inc

* Rio Novo Gold announces C$1.5 million non-brokered private placement

* Completed non brokered private placement of 12.27 million ordinary shares of co. to Adair Investments at an issue price of C$0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
