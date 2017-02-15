版本:
中国
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt in Nunavut, Canada

Feb 15 Auryn Resources Inc

* Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
