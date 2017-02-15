BRIEF-Alkermes Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Alkermes Plc
* Alkermes plc reports financial results for the year ended dec. 31, 2016 and provides financial expectations for 2017
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $213.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.4 million
* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $1.17 to $1.36
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alkermes plc - sees fy total revenues to range from $870 million to $920 million
* Alkermes plc - sees fy non-gaap financial measure to be in range of non-gaap net loss of $15 million to non-gaap net income of $15 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $904.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: