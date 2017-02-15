版本:
BRIEF-Alcobra reports Q4 loss per share $0.22

Feb 15 Alcobra Ltd

* Alcobra announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
