BRIEF-Alcobra reports Q4 loss per share $0.22

Feb 15 Alcobra Ltd

* Alcobra announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22

* Alcobra ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: