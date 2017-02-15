BRIEF-Alcobra reports Q4 loss per share $0.22

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Alcobra Ltd
* Alcobra announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct