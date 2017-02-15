BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire Codman neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson for $1.045 bln

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp
* Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire the Codman neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson for $1.045 billion in cash
* Deal for $1.045 billion in cash
* Transaction expected to be accretive to integra's adjusted earnings per diluted share by at least $0.22 in first fy
* Says expects codman neurosurgery revenue to experience some initial disruption in first year of combination
* Says expects codman neurosurgery revenue to grow 3% to 6% longer term
* Says has obtained committed financing, subject to customary closing conditions, from BofA Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan
* Deal expected to also accelerate path to achieving co's aspirational targets of $2 billion in revenue, 30% adjusted ebitda margin
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct