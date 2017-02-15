版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire Codman neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson for $1.045 bln

Feb 15 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire the Codman neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson for $1.045 billion in cash

* Deal for $1.045 billion in cash

* Transaction expected to be accretive to integra's adjusted earnings per diluted share by at least $0.22 in first fy

* Says expects codman neurosurgery revenue to experience some initial disruption in first year of combination

* Says expects codman neurosurgery revenue to grow 3% to 6% longer term

* Says has obtained committed financing, subject to customary closing conditions, from BofA Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan

* Deal expected to also accelerate path to achieving co's aspirational targets of $2 billion in revenue, 30% adjusted ebitda margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐