BRIEF-Colliers International Group Q4 adjusted EPS $1.22

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Colliers International Group Inc
* Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results
* Qtrly adjusted eps $1.22, gaap eps from continuing operations $1.14
* Colliers International Group Inc - for quarter ended december 31, 2016, revenues were $576.0 million, a 4% increase
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $606.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct