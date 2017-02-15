版本:
BRIEF-Colliers International Group Q4 adjusted EPS $1.22

Feb 15 Colliers International Group Inc

* Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results

* Qtrly adjusted eps $1.22, gaap eps from continuing operations $1.14

* Colliers International Group Inc - for quarter ended december 31, 2016, revenues were $576.0 million, a 4% increase

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $606.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
