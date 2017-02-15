版本:
BRIEF-Celsion Corp announces $5.0 mln public offering

Feb 15 Celsion Corp

* Celsion corporation announces $5.0 million public offering

* Celsion Corp - offering was priced at $0.23 per share of common stock

* Celsion Corp - Celsion intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to continue funding development of oOtima Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
