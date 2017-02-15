版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.22

Feb 15 Sierra Metals Inc

* Sierra metals reports q4-2016 financial results at its sociedad minera corona subsidiary in peru

* Q4 revenue $31.9 million versus $12.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 2.2 million ounces versus 1.3 million ounces in q4 2015

* Qtrly copper equivalent production of 14.4 million pounds versus 8.8 million pounds in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐