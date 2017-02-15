BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Sierra Metals Inc
* Sierra metals reports q4-2016 financial results at its sociedad minera corona subsidiary in peru
* Q4 revenue $31.9 million versus $12.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 2.2 million ounces versus 1.3 million ounces in q4 2015
* Qtrly copper equivalent production of 14.4 million pounds versus 8.8 million pounds in q4 2015
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct