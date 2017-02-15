版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Copa Holdings SA January load factor 83.7 percent

Feb 15 Copa Holdings SA

* January load factor 83.7 percent, up 3.8 points

* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for january 2017

* Copa Holdings SA - for month of january 2017, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (rpms) increased 10.7% year over year

* Copa Holdings SA - for month of january 2017, Copa Holdings' system-wide capacity (asms) increased 5.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐