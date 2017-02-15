BRIEF-Copa Holdings SA January load factor 83.7 percent

Feb 15 Copa Holdings SA

* January load factor 83.7 percent, up 3.8 points

* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for january 2017

* Copa Holdings SA - for month of january 2017, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (rpms) increased 10.7% year over year

* Copa Holdings SA - for month of january 2017, Copa Holdings' system-wide capacity (asms) increased 5.7%