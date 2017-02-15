BRIEF-Copa Holdings SA January load factor 83.7 percent

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Copa Holdings SA
* January load factor 83.7 percent, up 3.8 points
* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for january 2017
* Copa Holdings SA - for month of january 2017, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (rpms) increased 10.7% year over year
* Copa Holdings SA - for month of january 2017, Copa Holdings' system-wide capacity (asms) increased 5.7%
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct