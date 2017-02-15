BRIEF-Redknee Solutions says CEO Lucas Skoczkowski has been removed

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Redknee Solutions Inc
* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer
* Redknee Solutions Inc. Announces changes to board of directors and executive leadership
* Royston replaces Lucas Skoczkowski, who has been removed by board from his role as chief executive officer
* Intends to launch a thorough internal and external search to secure a permanent chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: