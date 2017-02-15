版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Redknee Solutions says CEO Lucas Skoczkowski has been removed

Feb 15 Redknee Solutions Inc

* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer

* Redknee Solutions Inc. Announces changes to board of directors and executive leadership

* Royston replaces Lucas Skoczkowski, who has been removed by board from his role as chief executive officer

* Intends to launch a thorough internal and external search to secure a permanent chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐