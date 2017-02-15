BRIEF-Redknee Solutions says CEO Lucas Skoczkowski has been removed

Feb 15 Redknee Solutions Inc

* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer

* Redknee Solutions Inc. Announces changes to board of directors and executive leadership

* Royston replaces Lucas Skoczkowski, who has been removed by board from his role as chief executive officer

* Intends to launch a thorough internal and external search to secure a permanent chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: