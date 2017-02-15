BRIEF-Sonus Networks reports qtrly adj. earnings per share $0.09

Feb 15 Sonus Networks Inc

* Sonus Networks reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly total revenue $67.6 million versus $76.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $67.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonus Networks Inc - "looking forward to 2017, we see another year of flat to low single digit revenue growth"

* Sonus Networks Inc - "expect our first half revenue to be approximately $105 million, with approximately $52 million in our q1"

* Sonus Networks Inc - expect a GAAP loss per share of $0.35 and non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $261.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: