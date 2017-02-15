版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Sapiens to acquire StoneRiver for about $102 mln

Feb 15 Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Sapiens to acquire U.S.-based StoneRiver Inc. for approximately $102 million

* Sapiens International Corporation NV - expects this transaction to be accretive to earnings starting with Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐