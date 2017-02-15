BRIEF-Angie's List Q4 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Angie's List Inc :
* Angie's List reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $76.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $78 million
* Angie's List Inc - gross member additions of 0.8 million during Q4 of 2016, bringing total membership count to 5.1 million as of end of year
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct