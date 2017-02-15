BRIEF-Angie's List Q4 earnings per share $0.15

Feb 15 Angie's List Inc :

* Angie's List reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $76.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $78 million

* Angie's List Inc - gross member additions of 0.8 million during Q4 of 2016, bringing total membership count to 5.1 million as of end of year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S