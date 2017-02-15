BRIEF-Alliance Data says January delinquency rate was 5.1 pct

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for January 2017
* Alliance Data Systems Corp - Jan net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 6.1 percent
* January delinquency rate 5.1 percent
* Alliance Data Systems - Net loss rates expected to be higher in first half of 2017 and are tracking to improve significantly in second half of year
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct