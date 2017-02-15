BRIEF-Alliance Data says January delinquency rate was 5.1 pct

Feb 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for January 2017

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - Jan net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 6.1 percent

* January delinquency rate 5.1 percent

* Alliance Data Systems - Net loss rates expected to be higher in first half of 2017 and are tracking to improve significantly in second half of year