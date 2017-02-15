BRIEF-Sodastream Q4 diluted earnings per share $0.71

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Sodastream International Ltd :
* Sodastream reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 16.7 percent to $131.8 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.71
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct