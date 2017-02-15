版本:
BRIEF-Sodastream Q4 diluted earnings per share $0.71

Feb 15 Sodastream International Ltd :

* Sodastream reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 16.7 percent to $131.8 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
