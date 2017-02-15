BRIEF-Conifex announces 2016 Q4 and annual results

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Conifex Timber Inc -
* Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
* Revenues were $102.0 million in q4 of 2016, $104.1 million in previous quarter
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.24
* Q4 revenue C$102 million
* Conifex Timber Inc - "Expect our sales volume to China and Japan will remain steady and intend to continue to develop sales into other export markets"
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct