BRIEF-Conifex announces 2016 Q4 and annual results

Feb 15 Conifex Timber Inc -

* Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Revenues were $102.0 million in q4 of 2016, $104.1 million in previous quarter

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.24

* Q4 revenue C$102 million

* Conifex Timber Inc - "Expect our sales volume to China and Japan will remain steady and intend to continue to develop sales into other export markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
