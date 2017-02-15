版本:
2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.28

Feb 15 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports 2016 financial and operational results

* Q4 loss per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
