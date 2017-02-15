BRIEF-ROKT closes series 'B' funding round with $15 mln led by Moelis

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 ROKT:
* Rokt closes series 'B' funding round with $15 million led by moelis
Rokt announced it has completed a $15 million series "b" investment led by Moelis Australia asset management, part of moelis & company
Rokt- Time Inc participated in this round along with existing investors including John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck and Square Peg Capital
Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct