BRIEF-ROKT closes series 'B' funding round with $15 mln led by Moelis

Feb 15 ROKT:

* Rokt closes series 'B' funding round with $15 million led by moelis

* Rokt -announced it has completed a $15 million series "b" investment led by Moelis Australia asset management, part of moelis & company

* Rokt- Time Inc participated in this round along with existing investors including John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck and Square Peg Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
