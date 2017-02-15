BRIEF-Wafergen Bio-Systems expects total revenue for Q4 2016 to be about $3.9 mln

Feb 15 Wafergen Bio-systems Inc :

* Wafergen Bio-systems reports revenue growth in fourth quarter of 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $10.7 million

* Wafergen Bio-Systems Inc - company expects total revenue for Q4 of 2016 to be approximately $3.9 million or a 62% increase

* Wafergen Bio-Systems Inc - ended Q4 with cash of approximately $4.5 million, which includes initial $2.5 million advanced by Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc