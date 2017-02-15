BRIEF-Analog Devices reports Q1 EPS $0.69

Feb 15 Analog Devices Inc -

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 revenue $984 million versus I/B/E/S view $872.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.86

* Analog Devices Inc - "looking ahead to April quarter, we are planning for revenue to be in range of $870 million to $950 million"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $877.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has approved a 7% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 from $0.42 per outstanding share

* Sees q2 non-gaap diluted EPS estimated to be $0.74 to $0.86 per share

* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin to increase to between approximately 66.5 pct and approximately 67 pct