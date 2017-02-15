版本:
BRIEF-Fortune Minerals Ltd says C$5 mln bought deal financing

Feb 15 Fortune Minerals Ltd

* Fortune Minerals Limited announces C$5 million bought deal financing

* Fortune Minerals Limited - net proceeds from offering will be used to fund an updated feasibility study for nico cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project

* Fortune Minerals Limited - to sell 20 million units of fortune at a purchase price of $0.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
