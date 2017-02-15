BRIEF-Pennymac Financial announces pricing of term notes secured by Ginnie Mae MSRS and ESS

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Pennymac Financial Services Inc
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces pricing of term notes secured by Ginnie Mae MSRS and ESS
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - Priced a private offering of secured term notes in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million to be issued by company
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct