公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-Pennymac Financial announces pricing of term notes secured by Ginnie Mae MSRS and ESS

Feb 15 Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces pricing of term notes secured by Ginnie Mae MSRS and ESS

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - Priced a private offering of secured term notes in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million to be issued by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
