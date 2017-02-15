版本:
BRIEF-ManpowerGroup announces acquisition of Ciber Spain

Feb 15 ManpowerGroup Inc :

* ManpowerGroup announces acquisition of Ciber Spain

* Says Ciber's business and employees will transfer to ManpowerGroup by end of February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
