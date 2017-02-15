BRIEF-Auris Medical announces pricing of $10 mln public offering

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Auris Medical Holding AG :
* Auris Medical announces pricing of $10 million public offering
* Auris Medical Holding AG - common shares, warrants are being sold in units comprised of one common share and one warrant at public offering price of $1.00/unit
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct