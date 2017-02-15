版本:
BRIEF-Auris Medical announces pricing of $10 mln public offering

Feb 15 Auris Medical Holding AG :

* Auris Medical announces pricing of $10 million public offering

* Auris Medical Holding AG - common shares, warrants are being sold in units comprised of one common share and one warrant at public offering price of $1.00/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
