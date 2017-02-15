BRIEF-Groupon Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

Feb 15 Groupon Inc :
* Groupon announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Groupon inc - 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200
million to $240 million
* Says revenue was $934.9 million in Q4 2016, compared with
$917.2 million in q4 2015
* Says gross billings were $1.70 billion in Q4 2016, down
slightly from $1.71 billion
* Q4 revenue view $912.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for full year 2017, groupon expects gross profit to
be in range of $1.30 billion and $1.35 billion
