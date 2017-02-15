BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces $400 mln term loan B

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Navios Maritime Partners Lp :
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces $400 million term loan B
* Navios Maritime Partners LP - intends to use net proceeds from term loan B to refinance existing term loan B
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct