BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces $400 mln term loan B

Feb 15 Navios Maritime Partners Lp :

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces $400 million term loan B

* Navios Maritime Partners LP - intends to use net proceeds from term loan B to refinance existing term loan B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
