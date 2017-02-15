版本:
中国
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Seacoast says public offering of 7.75 mln common shares priced at $22.25/shr

Feb 15 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* Seacoast announces pricing of common stock offering

* Says public offering of 7.75 million common shares priced at $22.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
