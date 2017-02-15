BRIEF-Trianni signs licensing agreement with Janssen

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Trianni Inc:
* Trianni signs licensing agreement for transgenic mouse platform use with Janssen
* Trianni - entered license agreement with Janssen Biotech for use of Trianni Mouse, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody discovery platform
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct