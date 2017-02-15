版本:
BRIEF-Trianni signs licensing agreement with Janssen

Feb 15 Trianni Inc:

* Trianni signs licensing agreement for transgenic mouse platform use with Janssen

* Trianni - entered license agreement with Janssen Biotech for use of Trianni Mouse, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody discovery platform Source text for Eikon:
