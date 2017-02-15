版本:
BRIEF-Intercontinental exchange to buy TMX Atrium from TMX Group

Feb 15 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire TMX Atrium from TMX Group

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says financial impact of transaction will be immaterial and was included in ICE's financial guidance for 2017

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says transaction is expected to close within 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
