BRIEF-Intercontinental exchange to buy TMX Atrium from TMX Group

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire TMX Atrium from TMX Group
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says financial impact of transaction will be immaterial and was included in ICE's financial guidance for 2017
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says transaction is expected to close within 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: