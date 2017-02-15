版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Sino-Global announces $4.77 million registered direct offering

Feb 15 Sino-global Shipping America Ltd

* Sino-Global announces $4.77 million registered direct offering

* Sino-Global shipping america ltd - to purchase an aggregate of $4.77 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering at $3.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐