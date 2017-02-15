版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 03:49 BJT

BRIEF-H-SOURCE INCREASES SIZE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 15.6 MLN SHARES

Feb 15 H-source Holdings Ltd :

* H-SOURCE INCREASES SIZE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* NOW PROPOSES TO ISSUE UP TO 15.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF C$0.18 PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐